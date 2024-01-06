NBA Trade Rumors: Best landing spot for 19 most rumored trade deadline candidates
Exploring the best possible landing spots for the most rumored NBA Trade Deadline candidates.
Bojan Bogdanovic
Best landing spot: Oklahoma City Thunder
It's unfortunate that Bojan Bogdanovic has been stuck on the rebuilding Detroit Pistons for the past year and a half. With the Pistons hitting rock bottom this season, there's new hope that perhaps this is the trade deadline where the Pistons finally move on from the idea that Bogdanovic could help their young core. If they do, there's one underrated landing spot for the veteran wing - the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In a perfect world, the Thunder could land a big-name star via trade to make the clear jump to championship contention in the Western Conference. However, the NBA doesn't operate in a perfect world. The Thunder isn't likely going to be able to land a star player at the trade deadline. However, Bogdanovic does make a lot of sense as a possible third option for the team.
Bogdanovic could join the Thunder and act as insurance in the event that the team goes through a dry streak or Chet Holmgren begins to hit somewhat of a rookie wall. For as good as the Thunder have been this season, they're going to need more firepower when the postseason rolls around. Bogdanovic could be exactly that for OKC.