NBA Trade Rumors: Best landing spot for 19 most rumored trade deadline candidates
Exploring the best possible landing spots for the most rumored NBA Trade Deadline candidates.
D'Angelo Russell
Best landing spot: Orlando Magic
If the Los Angeles Lakers do end up pursuing a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline, it's almost certain that D'Angelo Russell will be involved one way or another. If the Lakers do end up trading Russell, the best possible landing spot for their offensive-minded guard is a spot where there would be little pressure and a place where he wouldn't be asked to carry an offense. One ideal spot that quickly comes to mind for Russell is the Orlando Magic.
With a clear need in the backcourt, Russell could emerge as a short-term stopgap that the Magic could explore pursuing. He may not be the ideal trade candidate for the Magic, but it's easy to see why Russell can be rejuvenated by joining such a young, talented, and emerging team.
Russell wouldn't be asked to carry the offense or have any pressure to put the Magic over the top in the Eastern Conference as a contender. That's always the pressure when playing for a franchise like the Lakers. In Orlando, he could operate under the radar as he attempts to revitalize his career. It's almost impossible to believe, but Russell is still just 27 years old. He could be a healthy veteran influence on the young Magic.