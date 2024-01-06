NBA Trade Rumors: Best landing spot for 19 most rumored trade deadline candidates
Exploring the best possible landing spots for the most rumored NBA Trade Deadline candidates.
Jerami Grant
Best landing spot: Miami Heat
If the Miami Heat isn't willing to wait out for Donovan Mitchell, which is no foregone conclusion that they do, there's another star-level player that could make sense for the team. Jerami Grant, in a vacuum, is a player who not only makes a lot of sense for the Heat but is also a trade candidate who could greatly benefit from landing in Miami. With a glaring need for the power forward position, Grant could come in and easily fill that role in an effective way.
Grant would seemingly be a great fit next to Bam Adebayo and Grant's scoring prowess would also take some of the everyday pressure that Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro have on that end of the floor. Grant's versatility on both ends of the floor would be a great fit in what the Heat looks for in foundational players and he fits right in with Jimmy's championship timeline.
While it would seem doubtful that the Heat and Portland Trail Blazers would be willing to work together on a blockbuster deal after what transpired this past offseason, it's also not something that can be completely counted out. In theory, Grant and the Heat are near-perfect fits.