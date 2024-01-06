NBA Trade Rumors: Best landing spot for 19 most rumored trade deadline candidates
Exploring the best possible landing spots for the most rumored NBA Trade Deadline candidates.
Kelly Olynyk
Best landing spot: Boston Celtics
Looking back at his career, Kelly Olynyk is going to be in the conversation for one of the most underrated versatile big men in modern history. Olynyk has rarely gotten the love that he deserves a stretch big but heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, there's a good chance he emerges as one of the most sought-after candidates. One spot that would be ideal for Olynyk at this point in his career is the Boston Celtics.
Ironically, he spent a good portion of his early career with the Celtics. A return to Boston would be not only a great way for Olynyk to end his career but also a great way to possibly win a championship before he ends up retiring. Olynyk offers great value as a stretch-big and would also make a ton of sense for what the Celtics should be looking for at the trade deadline.
For as top-heavy as the Celtics are as a team, they do have some weaknesses in the frontcourt. Olynyk would fill a lot of those holes that the Celtics have when it comes to frontcourt depth.