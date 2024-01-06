NBA Trade Rumors: Best landing spot for 19 most rumored trade deadline candidates
Exploring the best possible landing spots for the most rumored NBA Trade Deadline candidates.
Jordan Clarkson
Best landing spot: New York Knicks
Even after signing an extension with the Utah Jazz during the offseason, there can't be many who expect Jordan Clarkson to be considered a bit part of the team's future. That would be foolish. At this point in his career, Clarkson should be playing for a contender. At the very least, he should be on a team that is going to factor into the postseason. For better or worse, in the early stages of their rebuild, the Jazz is not there yet.
Piggybacking on that line of thinking, the New York Knicks could emerge as a team that is a great potential landing spot for Clarkson.
After trading Immanuel Quickley, the Knicks are very much going to have a need when it comes to microwave scoring off the bench. That's where a trade target such as Clarkson can come into play for New York. The Knicks could give Clarkson the keys to the bench and allow him the thrive in the role that he performs best.
The 2024 NBA Trade Deadline should prove to be exciting and the market for big moves is already beginning to take shape. The question is, how many moves will we end up seeing this year?