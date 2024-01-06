NBA Trade Rumors: Best landing spot for 19 most rumored trade deadline candidates
Exploring the best possible landing spots for the most rumored NBA Trade Deadline candidates.
DeMar DeRozan
Best landing spot: Orlando Magic
This may be an unpopular opinion, but I believe that DeMar DeRozan could thrive in a place like the Orlando Magic. A team on the rise in the Eastern Conference, the Magic clearly need help in the backcourt. While DeRozan may not be the playmaker that the Magic desires at the point guard position, he would certainly help stabilize the backcourt with efficient scoring and a veteran presence (even if it is just as a rental for the remainder of this season).
DeRozan could bring some legitimacy to the Magic, who are within shouting distance of finishing as a top 4 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. DeRozan would also have a huge positive influence on both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. And if it does work out, perhaps DeRozan is willing to sign a two-year extension to help get the Magic to the next stage of their development as a team.
Who knows if the Chicago Bulls end up trading both LaVine and DeRozan, but there's no question that the Magic would be an interesting landing spot for the veteran scoring wing.