NBA Trade Rumors: Best landing spot for 19 most rumored trade deadline candidates
Exploring the best possible landing spots for the most rumored NBA Trade Deadline candidates.
Tobias Harris
Best landing spot: Memphis Grizzlies
If the Philadelphia 76ers do end up trading Tobias Harris or even explore the possibility of doing so, the Memphis Grizzlies could be a great landing spot for the veteran forward. What Harris does best is score the basketball in a variety of ways. He needs the touches in order for his complete imprint in the game to be present. The Grizzlies are one of the worst offensive teams in the league right now (ranked 30th in points per game) and could equally benefit from having an offensive-minded player such as Harris on their roster.
Harris doesn't thrive as a No. 1 or 2 option either. If he wants to be effective and still be on a competitive team, the Grizzlies fit the billing perfectly. In Memphis, Harris would be able to play off of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane on the offensive end of the floor and be protected for his inconsistencies on the defensive end by Jaren Jackson Jr.
Plus, with all the injuries that the Grizzlies have struggled with so far this season, Harris could easily carve out a critical role for the team heading into the push toward the postseason.