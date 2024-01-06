NBA Trade Rumors: Best landing spot for 19 most rumored trade deadline candidates
Exploring the best possible landing spots for the most rumored NBA Trade Deadline candidates.
Buddy Hield
Best landing spot: Philadelphia 76ers
Just before the start of the season, after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension, it was reported that Buddy Hield and the Indiana Pacers would work towards finding a trade that made sense for both sides. However, after both seemingly realized that was going to be easier said than done, the idea of that kind of evaporated. Either that or the Pacers realized that they could make some noise in the Eastern Conference this season with the best offense in the NBA.
Either way, there remains real doubt about whether the Pacers end up trading Hield or not. However, if they do, which is probably the wiser of their options, the Philadelphia 76ers make a ton of sense for Hield. He could fill the scoring void that they lost when they traded James Harden and he'd take considerable pressure off of Tyrese Maxey to continue scoring at this extreme pace he's gotten off to so far this season.
Hield would also give the Sixers a little more margin for error heading into the postseason and he'd fit well playing off of Maxey in the backcourt and Joel Embiid in the middle. Hield could excel as a rental this season and still pursue other opportunities if he wanted during free agency in the offseason.