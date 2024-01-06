NBA Trade Rumors: Best landing spot for 19 most rumored trade deadline candidates
Exploring the best possible landing spots for the most rumored NBA Trade Deadline candidates.
Dejounte Murray
Best landing spot: Toronto Raptors
As the Toronto Raptors continue to retool around Scottie Barnes, there's another big move that could be made heading into the trade deadline that could put them in an even better situation heading into the future - and that's by adding a young dynamic guard via Pascal Siakam. Dejounte Murray could benefit from joining a young team like the Raptors. For as much as Young would be a fit for Toronto, the Raptors could be exactly what Murray needs as he's struggled through the inconsistencies of the Atlanta Hawks franchise.
Murray could certainly benefit from a fresh start and the Raptors could offer an interesting outlook for his career. Imagine Murray being able to flourish next to a core of RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Barnes - that's something that could very well launch Murray into the successful next stage of his career.
It's been recently reported that the Hawks could explore trading Murray and perhaps there's a swap that could make sense involved Pascal Siakam heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. Murray and the Raptors could be an interesting match.