NBA Trade Rumors: Breakout guard could be on Denver Nuggets' deadline radar
NBA Trade Rumors: Denver Nuggets could already be looking for trade deadline targets to bolster backcourt.
The Denver Nuggets will be heading into the 2024-25 NBA season with the hopes of re-emerging as a championship contender. However, that will be easier said than done after losing a key piece of their core. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signed with the Orlando Magic in free agency this summer, leaving the Nuggets with a huge void at the starting shooting guard position.
While it's not expected for the Nuggets to explore a trade to help fill that void before the start of the season, making a move at the trade deadline could be a path Denver ends up taking.
According to a recent report, Vasilije Micic could be a name already on Denver's trade deadline radar. During the second half of last season, Micic played well for the Charlotte Hornets (averaging 11 points on 44 percent shooting from the field). He then carried that over into a solid showing for Serbia in the Olympics.
As the Nuggets explore potential ways to add more depth to their backcourt, Micic could be a player they turn to.
The Denver Nuggets have one very big question heading into the new season
After losing KCP, there's an argument to be made that Denver's biggest question heading into the new season will revolve around who can step into that vacant role. Even though KCP was not notoriously a player who received a ton of credit for the Nuggets' success, his absence is very much going to be felt by the team this season.
If the Nuggets are going to re-emerge as a championship contender this season, you'd have to imagine someone is going to have to step into that role in an effective way. While the Nuggets do have some candidates on their roster who could fill the void that KCP will leave, it's far from a guarantee at this point.
At least for now, Christian Braun is listed as the Nuggets' new starting shooting guard with Julian Strawther as the backup. Braun more so than Strawther has vastly more playing experience, but expecting Braun to be the full-time starter for an entire season for a championship contender may be a little unrealistic.
That's why it would make sense for the Nuggets to explore the trade market, especially if there is a sense of struggle at the position. Could the Nuggets swing a move for Micic? Sure, but there's no question they have to move some money around to make it work. There's no question they're going to try to get it done, but it could be a long shot. If nothing else, this report does suggest the Nuggets will be open to adding a piece before the trade deadline.
Whether they'll find the right target that makes sense both financially and on the court remains to be seen.