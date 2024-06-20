NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks could trade Brook Lopez as they eye retooling of roster
NBA Trade Rumors: The Milwaukee Bucks may be weighing the option of trading Brook Lopez this offseason.
Losing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs again, for the second straight year you'd have to imagine that something has to change for the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason. The problem for the Bucks is that they don't have much flexibility this offseason. With how their salary cap situation is, any big moves that Milwaukee wants to make will have to come via trade.
And they would almost certainly have to trade one of their core players to retool their roster in any way. With the official start of the offseason around the corner, it could be something the Bucks are beginning to think about.
According to a recent report, the Bucks could consider a trade of Brook Lopez if they want to retool their roster this offseason. After another disappointing end to their season, there's a chance the Bucks could look to reshuffle their roster a bit. Part of that retooling could include a philosophy change at the center position.
With Lopez at the backend of his career, it could make sense for the Bucks to reevaluate their future at the position. Lopez is 36 years old and has just one year left on his contract. After averaging 13 points and five rebounds on 36 percent shooting from 3-point range this past season, there could be some value for Lopez on the trade market. If the Bucks are ready to pivot away from Lopez, this would be the offseason to do so.
I assume this is something the organization is weighing heading into the start of the offseason. By the time the NBA Draft rolls around, it would be ideal for the Bucks to make their decision one way or another.
A potential trade market for Brook Lopez
If the Bucks are open to shopping Lopez ahead of the NBA Draft, there could be a strong market for him. Teams like the New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Miami Heat could be looking to make a move for a center this offseason. And if they don't find one in the NBA Draft, perhaps Lopez could emerge as the next best thing as a stopgap.
Nevertheless, it's something to keep an eye on heading into the offseason. The ball is in Milwaukee's court. Are they ready to shake up their core?