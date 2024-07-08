NBA Trade Rumors: Denver Nuggets in the driver's seat to land former All-Star?
NBA Trade Rumors: The Denver Nuggets are reportedly still interested in acquiring Russell Westbrook from the LA Clippers this offseason.
After a disappointing end to their season, in which they lost at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals, it was only natural to be intrigued to see how the Denver Nuggets would respond this offseason. At least thus far, they haven't made any big improvements to the roster.
In fact, they've suffered quite a loss in losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, their starting shooting guard, to the Orlando Magic in free agency. Because of that, it's left a huge need in the backcourt for Denver. At this point, you'd have to wonder how the Nuggets will address the loss. Recent reports seem to indicate that there is one veteran option that could be on their radar.
According to long-time NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Nuggets remain interested in acquiring Russell Westbrook via trade. It may not seem natural to expect Westbrook to be traded after he opted into the final year of his contract with the Clippers at the start of free agency, but perhaps this was done with the intention of a trade coming to fruition in the near future.
If that is the case, that means the Clippers have to be working behind the scenes in trying to find a trade for Westbrook. Is that the case? It could be. At the very least, it keeps the Clippers' options open.
But if the Clippers are actively looking to trade Westbrook in some sort of under-the-desk deal, the Nuggets are a team to keep an eye on. After losing KCP early on in the summer, the Nuggets could be looking for guards that could help with their depth.
Could Russell Westbrook be an answer for the Denver Nuggets?
It would be foolish to believe that Westbrook is considered a replacement for KCP but he could add another layer to the team's depth that they don't currently have on their roster. And, if nothing else, Westbrook could give the Nuggets options.
Over the past few years of his career, Westbrook has evolved into one of the most polarizing players in the league. However, he is coming off a year in which he averaged 11 points, five assists, and five rebounds on 45 percent shooting from the field in a role that didn't fit him.
Maybe the Nuggets could give him a role that suits him best in Denver. At this point in his career, it's worth the flier. Especially if there aren't many better options on the table for the team.