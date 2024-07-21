NBA Trade Rumors: Grant Williams could emerge as sudden trade target for 76ers
NBA Trade Rumors: As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to build out their roster, Grant Williams could emerge as a natural trade target heading into the season.
Over the first few weeks of the NBA offseason, there's an argument to be made that there hasn't been a team that has been more effective than the Philadelphia 76ers. The front office has done an amazing job in putting themselves in a great position to contend for a championship in the Eastern Conference.
But the job is far from complete. There are still a few tweaks that the front office could end up making in their attempts toward building a championship roster. While adding Paul George will go a long way in legitimizing the Sixers in the East, there are certainly still questions that need to be answered about their complete rotation. And some of the biggest revolve around the frontcourt rotation around Joel Embiid.
Because of those questions, it isn't out of the realm of possibility to begin to explore the trade market in their attempts to add to the roster.
Could the Philadelphia 76ers make another big move?
According to former NBA executive Bobby Marks, Grant Williams could emerge as a natural trade candidate for the retooling Sixers. Philadelphia has successfully retooled their supporting cast around Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid this offseason and adding Williams will only strengthen their chances of emerging as a serious contender in the Eastern Conference.
But acquiring Williams could be tricky - especially considering it would be difficult for the Sixers to find a path toward doing so this offseason. You'd imagine that if this type of deal would happen, it would almost certainly come at the NBA Trade Deadline.
In theory, though, Williams would be an excellent addition to a team that could use some depth at the small forward or power forward position. At the moment, Caleb Martin is penciled in as the team's starting power forward. For as versatile as Martin has proven to be over the last few seasons during his time with the Miami Heat, I'm not sure he could effectively be the team's long-term answer at the position.
That's where another option like Williams could make sense. You'd have to think that the Sixers are going to make other moves before the start of the 2024-25 season. The question is, would they make another significant move in trading for a starter-like difference-maker?