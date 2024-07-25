NBA Trade Rumors: If Lauri Markkanen is traded, it will likely be to this contender
With the NBA offseason at a standstill, for a myriad of reasons including the start of the Olympics and natural time off for many decision-makers in the front offices across the league, there is still one big domino that has yet to fall - and it's the possibility of a Lauri Markkanen trade.
Even though it isn't a foregone conclusion that Markkanen will be traded, it's gotten to the point where it's no longer speculation. The Utah Jazz have a big decision to make on Markkanen, and it will likely happen in the next couple of weeks.
And if he does get traded, there is naturally one "favorite" in the race. In what should be a surprise to no one, the Golden State Warriors are considered the favorites to land Markkanen if he's traded this offseason. Again, a lot can change and who knows what "favorites" means at this point in the discussions, but it seems that if Markkanen is traded anytime soon, it will likley be in a deal to the Warriors.
Why trading Lauri Markkanen makes the most sense for the Utah Jazz
Whether the Jazz is willing to publically admit it or not, trading Markkanen probably makes the most sense for their future. Not only will they get a solid trade package in exchange but they will be in a prime position to "tank" for a high pick in what is being described as a great 2025 NBA Draft class.
In a perfect world, the Jazz would be able to keep Markkanen and build around him. But at the moment, especially with how competitive the Western Conference is, that isn't much of a realistic possibility. And Utah has to know that, which is probably why they're even entertaining the idea of trading Markkanen.
At this point, the question for the Jazz is not whether they should trade Markkanen or not. It's probably whether they should "settle" for the offer from the Warriors. That's what could ultimately decide whether the Jazz end up trading Markkanen before the start of the season or not.
Right now, the Warriors are the clear favorites to land Markkanen if he's traded. However, this is also a situation that is very fluid. Anything can change at any moment. And as the dog days of August quickly approach, it's certainly one of the bigger storylines to keep an eye on.