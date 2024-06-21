NBA Trade Rumors: Indecisive LA Clipper could be next big-name to demand trade
NBA Trade Rumors: Could Paul George end up being the next star player to demand a trade next? It may be on the table heading into the NBA offseason.
All signs point to the LA Clippers wanting to keep their core intact. However, that could prove to be increasingly difficult to do with James Harden and Paul George possibly heading toward the free-agency market. At least for now, all eyes seem to be on PG and his impending decision. However, it may not be as clear-cut as many believe. It may not just be free agency or re-signing with the Clippers. There could be an entirely different scenario, that no one seems to be talking about, that plays out for PG and the Clippers this offseason.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted on Get Up recently that the Clippers and PG could be headed toward a divorce and if that ends up happening, the most likely scenario is that he ends up opting into the final year of his contract and then demanding a trade.
Interestingly enough, this is the path that James Harden took when he found his way from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Clippers. If PG would take the same path to find his way to another team, it would be quite the reversal of scenarios for LA.
Why Paul George could be ready for a change
With how the last couple of years have gone for PG in LA, it's not outlandish to suggest that he could be ready for a change of scenery. The Clippers have consistently disappointed over the last couple of years, mostly due to injury, but it could push PG to try and look for a new opportunity to win a championship.
Realistically speaking, the Clippers have likely missed their window to win a championship. Kawhi Leonard is no longer the player he once was and neither is James Harden if they end up re-signing him. PG remaining in LA, whether he's willing to admit it or not, would be more about wanting to remain in the city than it would be about competing for a championship.
If PG seriously wants to win a championship, there's an argument to be made that it would be in his best interest to explore other options. I don't want to push him out of the door, but PG has a very big decision to make this offseason. And it could lead him out of LA.