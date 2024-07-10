NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz would be making huge mistake in not moving Lauri Markkanen
NBA Trade Rumors: The Utah Jazz would be making a big mistake if they didn't take advantage of the hot market and trade Lauri Markkanen.
All eyes are on the Utah Jazz as they must decide whether now is the time to trade Lauri Markkanen or not. At least for now, it doesn't appear clear what the Jazz will do either way.
According to a recent report, there's now a growing belief that the Jazz could end up keeping Markkanen on the roster heading into the start of the season, after reportedly listening to and fielding trade offers for their All-Star big man.
While this approach would be far from surprising, I can't help but wonder how much of a mistake this could end up being in the long run for the Jazz.
The Utah Jazz are not close to contending
I don't think it's outlandish to say that the Jazz isn't close to contending in the Western Conference. Even for the most optimistic of Utah fans, it's hard to envision a situation in which the team makes a move or two to help catapult them up the standings. In a best-case scenario, the Jazz's young players can take a strong step forward in the next couple of seasons and they're fighting for a Play-In Tournament spot.
While that in itself can be appealing, the Jazz are going to find themselves right back in a rebuild in the next 3-4 years if they don't properly do so now. And at that point, there's no guarantee that Markkanen's trade value is going to be as high as it is at the moment.
In the end, that could be the team's biggest sin from this summer. Not taking advantage of Markkanen's trade value when it's at an all-time high. At this point, the Jazz have to know what they are and what they aren't. Right now, they're not a playoff team. They may not even be a playoff contender.
There'd be no shame in the Jazz taking a couple of steps back if it meant taking a big one forward in a few years. And with Cooper Flagg headlining a strong 2025 NBA Draft class, this may be the ideal time for the Jazz to pivot toward an all-in rebuild.
The Jazz could get a haul for Markkanen, reload with draft capital, and another promising young player while embracing his season of development for their young roster. If they were to do that, they'd also likely end up with a very high pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
For as much as the Jazz want to hold onto Markkanen, it would make much more sense for them to pull the trigger on what may end up being an inevitability in the long run anyway. And if they don't, Utah could be making a very big mistake that they end up regretting down the line.