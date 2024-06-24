NBA Trade Rumors: Jerami Grant emerging as highly sought-after trade target
NBA Trade Rumors: A flurry of teams have expressed interest in acquiring Jerami Grant via trade if the Portland Trail Blazers make him available.
Once upon a time, Jerami Grant was considered as one of the most underrated players in the NBA. That is no longer the case as he's proven over the last handful of years of his career that he can be a capable and productive all-around player in whatever role he's given. As he prepares to enter his 11th season in his career, change could be on the horizon for the versatile wing.
According to a recent report, there have been several teams that "checked in" on the availability of Grant with the Portland Trail Blazers. At least for now, many of those conversations haven't led anywhere but it seems as if he could end up being one of the most sought-after players if he does end up hitting the trade block.
Grant is coming off a season in which he averaged 21 points, four rebounds, and three assists per game on 45 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3-point range. If the Blazers do end up pivoting and make him available for trade, there's no question that the interest in the 30-year-old would be through the roof.
The Portland Trail Blazers could shop Jerami Grant this summer
Considering the Blazers likely need to take another step back before they take one forward, trading Grant could go a long way in helping this franchise continue to establish a strong foundation for their rebuild. The return that the Blazers could get for Grant could be large considering he's coming off a highly productive season and the fact that he is just entering the second year of a five-year deal.
And with the way salaries are rising at rapid paces, the four years, $132 million left on his deal will be considered a huge bargain for any team that is able to land him.
Of course, that's if the Blazers are open to trading Grant this offseason. Considering how unpredictable general manager Joe Cronin has operated over the last year-plus, it's almost impossible to try and speculate what he could have up his sleeve this summer.
One thing is clear, if Grant does find his way to the trade block, there will be a flurry of teams interested. As they should be for the versatile Grant.