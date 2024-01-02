NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks' Evan Fournier to get fresh start at NBA Trade Deadline?
Evan Fournier is praying for a new start as the NBA trade deadline nears.
By Brian Yalung
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier seems to be ready for a fresh start that will likely come at the NBA Trade Deadline.
New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier is in the doghouse and the French swingman is hoping to get out of it soon. The earliest possible time that may happen would be at the NBA trade deadline on February 8, 2024.
For the 2023-24 season, Fournier saw action for a measly two games for the Knicks. He averaged six points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 16.5 minutes of action thus far.
The 20th overall pick of the 2012 NBA Draft can easily double those numbers as his NBA career stats show. In 674 regular season games, Fournier owns a stat line of 13.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists across his name.
But with Fournier falling out of Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation, getting back into the groove of things may only happen once he is traded or bought out. After this season, New York has a team option on the 6-foot-6 player. But considering that things have not been panning out, the likelihood is seeing the Knicks cutting ties with him.
Evan Fournier's future sealed with OG Anunoby coming
The Knicks acquired OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors, a development that may have further sealed the fate of Fournier.
Officially, the Raptors ent Anunoby, Malachi Flynn, and Precious Achiuwa to the Knicks and in return, received RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round pick.
Curiously, the trade got the attention of Fournier who initially thought that his time in Gotham had finally ended. Admitting he doesn’t religiously check his phone for updates, it was a rare occurrence for him to see if he was in any way involved in the Anunoby blockbuster deal.
"“Well, the thing is the way I learned it, I think it said it was a trade package surrounding RJ. So of course you see that, you’re like, ‘Oh.’ You check your phone and stuff. I sleep well at night. I don’t check my phone to see if there’s a trade or anything. I just focus in on the moment because that’s the business.”"- Evan Fournier
Which teams would make sense for Evan Fournier?
Given that his an offensive weapon that could turn deadly with the right playing time, some teams could make sense for the 31-year-old player. Looking at the NBA stats in terms of offensive rating, here are the five worst offensive teams (with their rating) that could make sense for the French player.
1. Memphis Grizzlies (106.6)
2. San Antonio Spurs (107.3)
3. Detroit Pistons (108.5)
4. Portland Trail Blazers (109)
5. Charlotte Hornets (110.4)
It would be best to note that all these teams are technically out of the top 10 spots of their respective conferences. Hence, seeing Fournier on these teams may not see him get past the regular season.
That is subject to change especially if teams start getting their act together. One team who could turn things around is the Grizzlies, especially with Ja Morant back in the fold. Adding Fournier could help Memphis turn things around, especially if he finds his range.
In all, the next couple of months will not be comforting for Fournier. While he also makes sense for teams who are looking for a deep NBA playoff run, his minimal to no exposure will raise doubts about his conditioning and game.
Hence, the best Fournier can do for now is just join a team where he can be utilized and show that he can still hoop. This will come in handy once the offseason comes around. By that time, he will have more options, most of which he can control unlike his situation now with the Knicks.