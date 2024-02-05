NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers have new priority heading into trade deadline?
The Los Angeles Lakers may be shifting their plan heading into the NBA Trade Deadline.
NBA Trade Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers may have a new priority heading into the trade deadline.
At one point in the past few weeks, it seemed like somewhat of a foregone conclusion that the Los Angeles Lakers were going to make a big move ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. And one of the names that was closely linked to the Lakers was Deounte Murray. However, just a few days before the February 8 NBA Trade Deadline, that is now far from expectation.
In fact, even though the Lakers continue to struggle with consistency, there's a chance that Los Angeles doesn't even make a move at the deadline. It would be surprising, sure, but it wouldn't be all that unexpected if that makes any sense.
The Lakers have looked a bit better of late but they're ranked 9th in the West standings with not much time left in the regular season. If the Lakers are going to make a move up the standings, it has to begin soon, if not now. The trade deadline is later this week and the NBA All-Star break the week after. After that, it's full throttle into the push toward the postseason.
Nearly four games back of the sixth seed, the Lakers don't have much margin for error and a big move at the trade deadline could go a long way in boosting this team down the stretch.
Heading into the trade deadline, the Lakers' priority may have changed. According to a recent report, the team's No. 1 goal heading into the deadline is finding a two-way wing.
Have the Los Angeles Lakers pivoted away from Dejounte Murray?
Assuming this report is accurate, which is hard to do considering how much smoke there is at this time of the year, that would seem to suggest that perhaps the Lakers have moved past the possibility of acquiring Murray from the Atlanta Hawks.
I can't help but wonder how much D'Angelo Russell's improved play has factored into this line of thinking heading into the deadline. Perhaps the Lakers have changed their perspective on the team's guard play due to Russell's rise of late.
Austin Reaves has also had his bright spots over the last few weeks. The question remains, will the Lakers find the right trade target to go all-in for at the trade deadline?
The Lakers may need to get in line. With their limited assets, it could prove the be difficult to outbid other contenders for the ideal two-way wing. At the same time, this may be the Lakers' best shot at upgrading the roster ahead of the trade deadline if they can't seem to make progress on their trade talks for Murray.
From all indications, that's seems to be the case at the moment. Either way, the Lakers are surely