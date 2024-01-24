NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat eyeing a move for another difference-maker defender
Even after making the move for Terry Rozier, the Miami Heat may not be done making trades.
NBA Trade Rumors: The Miami Heat may not be done making moves after their bold trade for Terry Rozier.
The Miami Heat made waves earlier this week when they traded Kyle Lowry and a future first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Terry Rozier. With a clear need at the point guard position, the Heat added a player that will certainly fill that void and, at the same time, could play a huge role in taking some of the offensive pressure off of Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo on a nightly basis.
But even for the most optimistic of Heat fans, trading for Rozier alone is unlikely to be enough for Miami to be considered a legitimate championship contender in the Eastern Conference again. If the Heat adds one more contributor on the wing, though, that could completely change how the Heat is viewed heading into the second half of the season.
And some recent reporting since the Heat acquired Rozier could suggest that they may not be done dealing before the NBA Trade Deadline.
The Miami Heat could be planning their next move before the NBA Trade Deadline
According to a recent report, the Heat could have their eyes on making another move. Brooklyn Nets defensive-minded trade deadline candidates Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale could be on the Heat's radar even after their move for Rozier.
It's not all that surprising that the Heat would have interest in either of those two players, but the Heat is expected to be just one of a handful of teams interested as well. In other words, if the Heat is genuinely interested in acquiring O'Neal or Finney-Smith from the Nets ahead of the trade deadline, it could be quite costly.
The question remains, how bad does the Heat want to make another move for an additional 3-and-D player ahead of the deadline? From a schematic standpoint, there's an argument to be made that Finney-Smith would be a near-perfect match next to Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt. Such a move would make the Heat a formidable threat to both the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks in the East.
The last couple of weeks before the NBA Trade Deadline could be essential to a team like the Heat. If they're able to land one more piece, Miami could be viewed as a real contender in the East. The question is, do they have one more splash move in them?