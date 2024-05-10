NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat in driver's seat to trade for Donovan Mitchell?
Even after the Cleveland Cavaliers stole Game 2 in Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals, there's still an overall belief that short of a miraculous run to the conference finals or NBA Finals, Donovan Mitchell could very much demand a trade this summer. With just one year left on his contract and no real progression on a contract extension with the Cavs, there's no predicting what will transpire this summer between Cleveland and Mitchell.
But with the way this season has gone for Mitchell and the Cavs, more would assume that a bidding war via trade is more likely than a contract extension. Again, anything can happen. If Mitchell would demand a trade, though, there may be one team that could be sitting in an early pole position. And that's the Miami Heat.
According to a recent report, Mitchell has a strong relationship with Bam Adebayo and would have Miami "high" on his list of destinations if he were to ask for a trade.
Can the Miami Heat make a compelling enough offer for Donovan Mitchell?
Once again, the Heat could enter the offseason in a great position to potentially land a big fish. However, the question remains, does the Heat have enough trade assets to make a competitive enough of an offer? Miami is going to enter the offseason with the desire to make a big upgrade to their roster, but with not much in the way of draft capital and no real premier trade assets (that they'd be willing to part ways with) aside from Jamie Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic, there could be a scenario in which the Heat simply don't have enough to get a deal done.
And with the uncertainty that surrounds Jimmy Butler's future with the team, the Heat will have plenty to think about and on their plate heading into the offseason. But there's a very real scenario that plays out this offseason in which the Heat has another disgruntled star who wants to play for the team. Last summer, with Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal, they weren't able to cement the deals. Can the Heat pull off a deal this time around?
In theory, a trio of Mitchell, Jimmy, and Bam would emerge as a favorite in the Eastern Conference heading into next season. Although, it may be too much of a pipe dream to ever see it come to fruition.