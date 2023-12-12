NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat expected to 'kick tires' on pursuing Pascal Siakam?
Could the Miami Heat make a big move for Pascal Siakam at the NBA Trade Deadline?
NBA Trade Rumors: There's a growing belief that the Miami Heat could explore the possibility of pursuing a trade for Pascal Siakam.
Through the first 23 games of the season, the Miami Heat have been hot and cold. After starting the season 1-5, Miami won nine of their next 10 games to right the ship. However, since injuries have taken a toll on this team, the Heat have dropped five of their last eight.
All in all, this is still a team that likely remains a big move away from being a true championship contender this season. Make no mistake, with the roster as is, they could certainly make noise in the postseason. However, I don't think anyone is penciling this team to make a deep playoff run without a deadline move.
The question is, will the right one develop to allow the Heat to take that next step? One player who could naturally be on the team's radar heading into the deadline is Toronto Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam.
According to Raptors writer Eric Koreen of The Athletic, if Toronto does move forward with trading Siakam ahead of the trade deadline, there's a belief that the Heat will at least kick tires on the idea of pursuing him. If the Raptors do end up trading Siakam, which is looking more and more likely with every team loss, there's expected to be a huge market for the All-Star forward.
I'm sure the Raptors would love for the Heat to be involved in the bidding war for Siakam. It would only help Toronto's chances of getting the most value out of him as an expiring contract. Whether or not the Heat has enough assets to pull off a deal seems unlikely, especially if there ends up being a huge market for Siakam.
OG Anunoby would be the better trade target for the Miami Heat
Plus, I'm not sure how Siakam and Bam Adebayo would fit together. They do many of the same stuff with the basketball and there's a bit of crossover in their games. In fact, I'd make the argument that the Heat should be pursuing the other Raptors forward who could find himself on the trade block at the deadline - OG Anunoby.
I'd be shocked if the Raptors ended up trading both Siakam and Anunoby. Heading into the trade deadline, I'd have to imagine that it's an either/or thing for Siakam and Anunoby. Toronto is probably willing to pay one of them but potentially not both.
If I had to guess, I'd say the Raptors would rather move Siakam than Anunoby, largely based on age. Anunoby fits on the team if the Raptors elect to retool. Siakam, for as good a player as he is, probably doesn't.
At this point, it's likely that the Raptors hope Siakam ahead of the deadline. I wouldn't consider the Heat as a favorite but they will at least test the trade waters, as they usually do. And, hey, maybe a deal between the two teams does develop.