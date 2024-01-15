NBA Trade Rumors: NBA insider makes bold trade deadline proclamation for Lakers
An NBA insider makes a bold trade deadline proclamation for the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA Trade Rumors: A plugged-in NBA insider makes a bold proclamation for the Los Angeles Lakers heading into the trade deadline.
If the season ended today, the Los Angeles Lakers would not even qualify for the NBA's Play-In Tournament. They're currently ranked 11th in the Western Conference standings and are in desperate need of a jump-start heading into the NBA Trade Deadline season. Just a few weeks before the NBA's February 8 trade deadline, the expectation is that the Lakers are looking at many potential trade options.
One player that is looking less and less likely to get moved to the Lakers is Zach LaVine. As one of the bigger names on the trade block, the Lakers are seemingly winning to pass on the idea of bringing the offensive-minded wing to Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Lakers don't have much interest in Zach LaVine
On a recent podcast featuring ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the NBA insider noted that he believes there's a "zero percent chance" the Lakers end up trading for LaVine. That's quite the bold proclamation heading into the trade deadline as it pertains to the Lakers.
While you can certainly take away from this proclamation about what the Lakers may have planned or what they're thinking heading into the trade deadline, I believe this prediction or analysis has more to do with the lack of a trade market that LaVine has at this point. LaVine is at the point in his career where he's viewed as a negative asset. And that likely has more to do with his contract.
LaVine is due $138 million over the next three years. For a player who is not proven to be a "winner" in the NBA, that's not necessarily a contract that many teams are looking to bring onto their books. Much less a team that is looking for a missing piece heading into the push toward the playoffs.
If the Lakers wanted to trade for LaVine, that's a deal that is likely already done. It would make little sense for Los Angeles to drag this up to the deadline. You'd have to think that the Lakers are looking for other moves as they search for the right fit in their pursuit of a second championship in the LeBron era.
I think it's safe to say that it won't be LaVine. At least for now, that doesn't seem like the way things are trending heading into the trade deadline for the Lakers.