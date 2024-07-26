NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks not open to trading Julius Randle - for now
NBA Trade Rumors: After big moves this offseason, the New York Knicks aren't currently looking to trade Julius Randle. The question is, will that change in the future?
Over the last six months, there's an argument to be made that there has been no team more aggressive than the New York Knicks. First, making the move for OG Anunoby before the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline and then the blockbuster trade for Mikal Bridges, the sky is the limit for the Knicks heading into the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. In a way, the Knicks will also be welcoming the return of Julius Randle, who missed the latter portion of last season (including the playoffs) due to injury.
But as the Knicks begin to look to the future, there's a big decision that needs to be made one way or another on Randle. With just one guaranteed year on his contract, before he can opt-out to test free agency, the Knicks are on the clock when it comes to figuring out his future with the team.
At least for now, according to a recent report, the Knicks have no plans in trying to trade Randle. That should give us an early indication that, at least at the moment, Randle is considered to be a key part of the team's future.
What is Julius Randle's future with the New York Knicks?
Considering his contract situation and the fact that it's unlikely New York is going to give him an extension before this upcoming season, it's fair to question Randle's future with the Knicks. I do believe that a big part of that answer won't come until we see how New York looks this year at full strength.
It would make sense for New York to not want to do something rash without seeing how good this team could look at full strength. Even though Randle has been a polarizing player for the majority of his career, it's hard to argue that he hasn't been good during his time in New York. It's only fair for the Knicks to want to see him back healthy alongside the new-look team.
At that point, New York will then evaluate what's best for the team. And it may include re-signing Randle. But, for now, it would be premature for New York to decide one way or another. Make no mistake, Randle's situation in New York certainly demands attention. It's one of those situations that can turn at any given moment.