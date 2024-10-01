NBA Trade Rumors: Original Knicks trade offer for KAT has been revealed
NBA Trade Rumors: The New York Knicks original trade offer for Karl-Anthony Towns looked much different than the final result.
If the recent reporting is any indication, it does seem as if the New York Knicks entered the offseason with the priority of trying to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Knicks accomplished the goal of doing so just days before the official start of NBA Training Camp.
But what many appear to be the final details of the blockbuster trade was very different from the initial offer the Knicks made to Minnesota. According to a recent report, the Knicks originally offered a package centered around Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson to the Wolves in exchange for KAT. As you would expect, it was quickly shot down by the Wolves.
It wasn't until the Knicks opened up the possibility of including Donte DiVincenzo that the two teams were able to strike a deal. The full details of the blockbuster move aren't completely done, but a core of Randle, DiVincenzo, and a future first-round pick is coming to the Wolves with KAT being sent out to New York.
After two blockbuster deals sandwiched the offseason for the Knicks, this is a team ready to compete for an NBA Championship.
KAT as the final piece for the New York Knicks
On paper, the Knicks have one of the best starting 5s in the league. They're at a point, from a talent perspective, where they could compete with the likes of even the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. Who knows if they have enough depth to do so but the Knicks have certainly improved their starting 5 in a way where they can't be overlooked as a contender.
New York is heading into the season with an upgraded roster. At this point, there's no denying that. Whether they have enough talent and experience to win it all remains to be seen, especially with how dominant the Celtics were last season.
But KAT as a theoretical final piece of the championship puzzle is interesting and does move the needle. There are very few centers in the NBA that can mirror the impact that KAT can have on the game when he's motivated and playing well on both ends of the floor.
If he does embrace the role he's going to find himself in with the Knicks, there's reason to believe he could elevate this team's ceiling heading into the start of the season.