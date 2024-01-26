NBA Trade Rumors: Phoenix Suns eyeing move for polarizing wing?
Should the Phoenix Suns explore a trade for Miles Bridges?
NBA Trade Rumors: The Phoenix Suns could be looking to make a move for one of the most polarizing wings in the NBA.
After an uneasy first two months of the season, in which they battled key injury after key injury, the Phoenix Suns have evolved into one of the best teams in the Western Conference in the last month of the season. Since December 27, the Suns are 12-3 and have risen all the way up to fifth in the conference standings.
Even with their improved play of late, the Suns are a contender that will be looking to make an addition at the NBA Trade Deadline.
According to multiple reports, one potential difference-maker the Suns have expressed interest in is Charlotte Hornets' polarizing forward Miles Bridges. After missing the entire 2022-23 NBA season and being suspended for 30 games because of a domestic violence charge, Bridges is considered one of the most polarizing players in the league at the moment.
The Phoenix Suns are willing to risk it all for an NBA Title
Unfortunately, whether Bridges deserved a second chance or not is now irrelevant. The bottom line is that NBA commissioner Adam Silver believed he deserved to be reinstated and here we are. After signing a contract with the Hornets, Bridges is in line to hit free agency again after this season. That is, of course, unless he finds his way to a new team before the trade deadline.
And considering the reporting that has revolved around the Hornets, that's an option that remains on the table. The concerning part of all this is how to assign a real price tag for a player that is considered too hot for the majority of the NBA franchises to want to associate with.
The Suns, though, appear to be one of those teams willing to take the gamble on Bridges. And considering how much help the Suns may need in terms of depth and how productive Bridges has been since his return, I suppose it does make some sense.
Bridges is averaging 21 points and seven rebounds on 46 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from 3-point range. In a vacuum, Bridges has been really good this season. But, again, the NBA isn't played in a vacuum and just because he's been a good player this year, that doesn't simplify this situation anymore.
Nevertheless, it appears that the Suns are willing to roll the dice in a move for Bridges. Whether or not the Suns actually end up making that move and whether they actually have the necessary assets to get a deal done remains to be seen. But it appears Bridges to the Suns is a real rumor to keep an eye on heading into the trade deadline.