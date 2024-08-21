NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 10 stars who could surprisingly be traded this season
Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers elected to not make any bold moves this offseason. Aside from signing their core players to long-term moves, the Cavs have been relatively quiet. After whispers that the team could be open to trading Darius Garland in an attempt to land a player who would fit better next to Donovan Mitchell, the Cavs decided to keep their core intact. However, I can't help but wonder if their stance on that front could change if the Cavs get off to a slow start to the season - or if they get to a point where they feel they aren't in a position to compete with the likes of the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, or Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference.
I'm not entirely sold on the idea of Garland being a long-term mainstay with the Cavs just yet. This is not to say I don't believe in the Garland-Mitchell backcourt but it isn't the best fit from a basketball standpoint.
I don't believe it would be surprising if the moment arose this season in which Cleveland is open to discussing Garland deals in hopes of surrounding Mitchell with a better-fitting supporting cast.