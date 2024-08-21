Sir Charles in Charge
NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 10 stars who could surprisingly be traded this season

A surprise wave of star players could seemingly be on the move this trade season.

By Michael Saenz

Denver Nuggets v Memphis Grizzlies
Denver Nuggets v Memphis Grizzlies / Justin Ford/GettyImages
Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers elected to not make any bold moves this offseason. Aside from signing their core players to long-term moves, the Cavs have been relatively quiet. After whispers that the team could be open to trading Darius Garland in an attempt to land a player who would fit better next to Donovan Mitchell, the Cavs decided to keep their core intact. However, I can't help but wonder if their stance on that front could change if the Cavs get off to a slow start to the season - or if they get to a point where they feel they aren't in a position to compete with the likes of the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, or Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference.

I'm not entirely sold on the idea of Garland being a long-term mainstay with the Cavs just yet. This is not to say I don't believe in the Garland-Mitchell backcourt but it isn't the best fit from a basketball standpoint.

I don't believe it would be surprising if the moment arose this season in which Cleveland is open to discussing Garland deals in hopes of surrounding Mitchell with a better-fitting supporting cast.

