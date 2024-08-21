NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 10 stars who could surprisingly be traded this season
Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers surprisingly made a run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. Even though they didn't have enough firepower to keep pace with the Boston Celtics, they are certainly a team to watch heading into next season. But one variable to keep in mind is that the Pacers made their run to the conference finals without Bennedict Mathurin, who was sidelined due to injury. The Pacers certainly will want to see how the team could look with the return of Mathurin but I can't help but wonder if the team would be open to trading him if he isn't an ideal fit with the strides that Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith have both made in their respective games.
Is there a scenario in which Mathurin no longer fits the expedited timeline of the Pacers? I wouldn't say it would be the first priority for Indiana to trade a talented young offensive scorer but if it could open the door to add a veteran to help the team win now, perhaps they shouldn't be that opposed to it.
At this point, there is a scenario in which Mathurin is a better fit on a different team.