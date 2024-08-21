NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 10 stars who could surprisingly be traded this season
Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
At this point, Tyler Herro should be on trade watch for the foreseeable future. Unless something drastic changes with the Miami Heat this season, you'd have to believe that, ideally, big changes would be on the horizon. Looking at this Heat roster, the one player who doesn't appear to be a clean fit alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo is Herro. This is probably a move the Heat should've made a couple of years ago but his contract probably prevented that from happening. With just a few more years left on his contract, and with the salary cap rising in the league, I can't help but wonder if a trade could be more realistic heading into this upcoming trade season.
If the Heat gets off to a sluggish start this season, I wouldn't be surprised to see Miami explore a big move that could have huge implications for their future. Trading Herro would qualify as exactly that.
Whether they could find the right trade market for him remains to be seen but you'd have to think there's at least a chance Herro could find his way to the trade block before the deadline.