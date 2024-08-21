NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 10 stars who could surprisingly be traded this season
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Over the past few months, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Atlanta Hawks were going to trade Trae Young. In the end, though, the Hawks decided to keep him on the roster. Instead, Atlanta elected to move Dejounte Murray in an offseason trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. However, if the Hawks continue to struggle with their overall team identity, it wouldn't be all that surprising for the front office to revisit a potential trade of Young. Even though his trade value may not be where the team wants it to be, he could emerge as a hot trade deadline candidate if he can rebuild his reputation across the league.
Young is about to enter his age-26 season and there's an argument to be made that the best basketball of his career is still very much in front of him. Whether or not that will happen in Atlanta is a very fair question to ask with the way the last year has gone for him.
Heading into this next trade season, Young is still a player who could find himself very much in the thick of the rumor mill.