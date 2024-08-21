NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 10 stars who could surprisingly be traded this season
Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets
One of the bigger revelations of the offseason was the fact that the Denver Nuggets explored a trade for Paul George (before he hit the open free-agent market). In the end, the Nuggets and LA Clippers couldn't find a middle ground on a fair price tag. However, in the midst of those trade talks, it was reported that Michael Porter Jr. was the centerpiece of the package that was going to be sent to LA. I do find it interesting that the Nuggets were willing to make such an offer. Sure, it was for PG but I can't help but wonder if there's something more to this story.
If the Nuggets come to the realization that they need to make another move at the NBA Trade Deadline in order to emerge as a contender in the West, I don't doubt there would be any hesitation in offering MPJ. Heading into this season, he automatically becomes a player to keep a close eye on.
I don't think the Nuggets are going to be shopping MPJ by any means but if the right trade target becomes available, he could certainly be on the move.