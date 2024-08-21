NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 10 stars who could surprisingly be traded this season
Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers
When Paul George left in free agency this summer, the LA Clippers had a golden opportunity to pivot towards a retooling of their roster or even a full-blown rebuild if they wanted it. However, for one reason or another, the Clippers decided that instead of rebuilding their roster, they wanted to sign players in an attempt to help get them to a competitive place in the Western Conference, inking players who could be fits next to James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. Whether this bold decision will end up working out for the Clippers remains to be seen, but if it doesn't, LA will be in a position to hit the rebuild button, or at least explore the possibility of it.
If the Clippers get off to a shockingly bad start in the West and it becomes clear they're not going to be in a position to compete for a playoff spot, it would make sense for the team to pivot in a new direction.
Part of that new direction could mean trading Kawhi, who may no longer fit in the direction of the team. There has to be a small chance the Clippers end up exploring that option this season.