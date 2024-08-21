NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 10 stars who could surprisingly be traded this season
Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
Heading into the start of the season, I don’t believe that Kevin Durant is at much risk of being traded. However, if things do quickly unravel for the Phoenix Suns this season, that could certainly change. KD is likely entering the final few years of his career, and likely the final couple of years of his prime. If he wants to take advantage of these next few seasons and put himself in the best position to win another championship, there is a scenario that plays out in which he may need to demand a trade away from Phoenix.
For as talented as the team is on paper, the Suns did struggle mightily this past season. After their season flamed out in the first round of the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves, I can’t help but feel as if there is a non-zero chance that a significant trade ends up happening at some point this year.
If the Suns do decide to hit the retooling button on their roster, KD is probably the star that ends up on the trade block. It’s unlikely that the Suns will be able to trade Bradley Beal and his enormous contract and it doesn’t make much sense for Phoenix to trade to Devon Booker.