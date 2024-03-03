NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 12 stars most likely to be moved in the next trade season
What will the next trade season look like in the NBA? We try to paint a picture of it before the offseason arrives.
NBA Trade Rumors: As we inch closer and closer to the offseason, we predict 12 stars that have the best chance to be traded this summer.
Last offseason, the summer was filled with plenty of trade rumors. Headlined by Damian Lillard, there were quite a few star players on the move. As we draw near to the end of the 2023-24 season and approach the start of the offseason, there's an indication that we could be on the cusp of another chaotic summer full of player movement.
In anticipation of the 2024 NBA offseason, we'll try to predict what the trade market could look like. Let's explore 12 stars that have the best chance to be on the move this summer.
Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz
Jordan Clarkson is a name that found himself on the trade block at this past year's deadline. There was a varying amount of trade interest in him across the league. I anticipate that's going to continue to be the case heading into the summer. After this season, Clarkson has two very affordable years left on his contract. He's due roughly $14 million per year in each of the next two seasons.
Considering the level of production that he can bring a team off the bench, there's no question that there are going to be several teams interested in his services this summer. As a soon-to-be 32-year-old, Clarkson is at the point in his career where he's going to start prioritizing winning. The Utah Jazz, for as much young talent as they have, are not a team that matches up with Clarkson's timeline right now.