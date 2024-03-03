NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 12 stars most likely to be moved in the next trade season
What will the next trade season look like in the NBA? We try to paint a picture of it before the offseason arrives.
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Before the start of the season, when James Harden originally demanded a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers, there were many that were expecting this to be the end of an era for the franchise. Mostly because many believed the next natural step was for Joel Embiid to demand a trade out. However, Embiid has been willing to ride out the Harden situation and see it through. And if it wasn't for an injury that has kept him out the last month, it's safe to say that things were going quite well for the Sixers.
However, now that the Sixers have fallen down the standings in the East, you can't help but what could await the team during the offseason if they lose early on in the playoffs again and then miss out on landing a big fish in free agency or via trade. At that point, would Embiid be more willing to push for a trade?
That's a possible scenario that could play out this summer and there aren't many that are currently talking about it. I'd have to imagine that will change if the Sixers flop in the postseason and if they get off to a slow start during the summer.