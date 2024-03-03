NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 12 stars most likely to be moved in the next trade season
What will the next trade season look like in the NBA? We try to paint a picture of it before the offseason arrives.
Malcolm Brogdon, Portland Trail Blazers
As they continue to embrace the rebuild of their roster, I'd imagine there's at least an outside chance that the Portland Trail Blazers are especially aggressive when it comes to the trade market heading into the offseason. One of two players that they could end up moving over the course of the next few months (as soon as the trade window opens once again) is Malcolm Brogdon. The veteran combo guard was received from the Blazers as part of the Jrue Holiday deal last offseason. After refusing to trade him at the deadline, the belief is that the Blazers are going to reopen trade discussions for Brogdon when the offseason opens.
With only one year remaining on his contract, it'd be surprising if the Blazers didn't trade him at some point before next year's trade deadline. However, his value on the open market only diminishes the closer we get to the deadline.
If the Blazers are serious about getting the next return for Brogdon, trading him when the offseason opens is likely the best course of action for the team. And if that does end up being the case, there should be a strong market for Brogdon.