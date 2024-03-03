NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 12 stars most likely to be moved in the next trade season
What will the next trade season look like in the NBA? We try to paint a picture of it before the offseason arrives.
Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls
Heading into the offseason, the Chicago Bulls have some big decisions to make regarding their three core players DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Alex Caruso. DeRozan can walk in free agency and the belief is that LaVine is going to be traded as soon as he's healthy enough. That leaves uncertainty surrounding Caruso's future.
The asking price for Caruso at this past year's NBA Trade Deadline of two first-round picks was quite high. It'll be interesting to see if that price point changes once the offseason arrives. As he prepares to enter the final year of his contract, it could. However, the Bulls could try and work on giving him a contract extension and then trying to trade him for similar value at next year's trade deadline.
If the Bulls genuinely feel as if he gives them the best chance of getting a strong return compared to LaVine, that's a path they could absolutely take this offseason. In the end, I don't think the Bulls are willing to make that gamble. I feel as if there's a good chance Caruso is traded before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, even more so if Chicago does move on from LaVine and DeRozan as well.