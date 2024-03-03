NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 12 stars most likely to be moved in the next trade season
What will the next trade season look like in the NBA? We try to paint a picture of it before the offseason arrives.
Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn Nets
At least thus far, the Brooklyn Nets have refused to open the door for a Mikal Bridges trade. However, with how bad the team has been this season, going 10-26 since the middle of December, the Nets may not have another option than to possibly think about shifting their offseason plans. That's why I believe a Bridges trade can't be completely off the table for the Nets heading into the summer.
I understand why the Nets may want to keep Bridges; he's on a great contract for the next two seasons. However, he simply may not be the player that the Nets think he can be. And that's fine. Bridges is a great No. 3 and possibly a good No. 2. He's clearly not a No. 1 and if the Nets realize it, perhaps they'd be open to a possible trade. The Nets may need to explore that option heading into the summer.
If the Nets can get 3-4 future first-round picks for Bridges on the open market, I'm not sure how they can't at least entertain the idea of trading him. It'd be borderline malpractice for management not to take a superstar return for a player who isn't a superstar.