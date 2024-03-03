NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 12 stars most likely to be moved in the next trade season
What will the next trade season look like in the NBA? We try to paint a picture of it before the offseason arrives.
Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
As is the case almost every offseason, the Miami Heat will enter the summer in search of a big move. The big difference for the Heat this time around is that they can't afford to miss again. After a couple of big whiffs last offseason, the Heat doesn't have much time left to successfully complete the championship build around Jimmy Butler. Heading into the offseason, the big trade chip that the Heat will have is Tyler Herro.
Herro has three years left on his contract but continues to post consistent numbers on the offensive end of the floor. As difficult as it may be to admit, he's simply not a great fit on the team. He probably should be coming off the bench but for some reason, the Heat's officials continue to push for him to play out of his element.
Herro is a good player but he's a bad defender, often plays out of his strengths on the offensive end, and isn't likely to improve that much better as an individual player. He's not an All-Star level and is best suited as a super sixth man. The Heat may have developed him nicely, but they continue to misuse him. At this point, Herro trade may do both sides well. I believe the Heat are slowly understanding that.