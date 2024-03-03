NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 12 stars most likely to be moved in the next trade season
What will the next trade season look like in the NBA? We try to paint a picture of it before the offseason arrives.
Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers
After agreeing to and then eventually signing a long-term extension days before Damian Lillard requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, the writing was on the wall for Jerami Grant. Even though he re-signed with the Blazers last offseason, it was only going to be a matter of time before he was eventually traded. The question is, will this be the offseason where it finally all comes together for a deal?
You'd have to imagine that the Blazers are going to explore a Grant trade sooner rather than later. And there may not be a better time to do so than this offseason in which he's had one of the best statistical seasons of his career. If Portland believed in selling high, the Blazers should begin to shop Grant on the trade block this offseason.
There are many contenders that could very have have use for a player as talented and versatile as Grant is. The asking price is expected to be high but there's at least an outside chance that more than one team is willing to meet the Blazers there.