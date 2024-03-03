NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 12 stars most likely to be moved in the next trade season
What will the next trade season look like in the NBA? We try to paint a picture of it before the offseason arrives.
Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans' approach to the offseason is likely going to depend on how they close out this season. Right now, the Pelicans are 5th in the Western Conference standings but could finish as a Play-In Tournament team if they don't close out the year strong. If the Pelicans don't make any waves in the playoffs, there's a reasonable chance that they'll have quite the decision to make during the summer. There are already whispers that they're going to have to decide between Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson in the long run.
Who knows if that's something that will need to be done or if it'll happen. However, if it's true, you'd have to think that such a move could happen this season. If he doesn't sign an extension, Ingram will be entering the final year of his contract next season. There's a scenario in which the Pelicans want to avoid disaster and choose to trade him during the offseason.
If that does end up being the case, the expectation is that there's going to be a strong market for Ingram. He's an excellent offensive talent and at 26 years old, his best basketball could realistically still be in front of him.