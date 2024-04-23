NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 5 Stars Miami Heat will be 'in the mix' for this summer
The Miami Heat will be star hunting once again this summer. Who could they potentially target?
NBA Trade Rumors: Heading back to the drawing board, we predict 5 star players that the Miami Heat could be in the mix for this summer.
The way things have been trending recently for the Miami Heat, this is a team that will likely head into the offseason with some future-defining questions to answer. They're likely going to be swept out of the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics and it will lead to big changes this offseason.
The early whispers are that the Heat could enter the offseason in line to pursue an All-Star player that lines up with Bam Adebayo's timeline. If that does end up being the case, there could be plenty of intriguing targets for the Heat this summer. Building off that report, we predict five star players the Heat are likely to be "in the mix" for this offseason.
Honorable mention: Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
Having just turned 29 years old, there's a case to be made that the Miami Heat could be a team willing to take a huge gamble on Zach LaVine. After refusing to take a shot on Bradley Beal last summer, and seeing how that hurt the team, maybe there will be a change of approach for the Heat's front office heading into the offseason.
If Miami could land LaVine for Tyler Herro, one of their young pieces, and no future first-round picks, I can't see why the Heat wouldn't want to jump at that opportunity. Especially if the Heat believes it can genuinely get the most out of every player in their system. Even though LaVine's reputation has taken a hit recently, he's still been a productive player throughout his career.
LaVine clearly didn't work as a No. 1 option for the Chicago Bulls. But LaVine as a No. 2 or 3 option in Miami could. If the Heat is willing to do a Herro for LaVine swap, maybe this is the type of deal that could end up paying dividends for both teams.