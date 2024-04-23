NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 5 Stars Miami Heat will be 'in the mix' for this summer
The Miami Heat will be star hunting once again this summer. Who could they potentially target?
Paul George, LA Clippers
Paul George may not be a star player that is in line with Bam Adebayo in terms of age but if he does test free agency, I'd have to imagine the Miami Heat is, at the very least, going to be able to secure a meeting. That's what the Heat and Pat Riley have consistently been able to do over the last two decades. I can't imagine that isn't going to continue to be the case heading into this offseason.
Making a move for George, whatever the cost would be, is one that would help the Jimmy Butler build and the Bam build. Even though PG is going to be 34 years old at the start of next season, he's very much a player who is still playing at a high level. At this point in their respective careers, Jimmy's 34 and PG's 34 are two very different ages. Nevertheless, the addition of PG would take a ton of pressure off of Jimmy's shoulders and would help the team get 1-2 more shots at winning a championship over the next 2-3 years.
If the Heat wanted to find a medium between the Jimmy and Bam build, PG is the perfect option heading into the summer. All that said, it should be considered a pipe dream possibility heading into the offseason.