NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 5 Stars Miami Heat will be 'in the mix' for this summer
The Miami Heat will be star hunting once again this summer. Who could they potentially target?
Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
It's far from a certainty that Brandon Ingram will be on the open market this summer, but there are signs that he could potentially be shopped on the trade market by the New Orleans Pelicans. And if that does end up happening, I would be surprised if the Miami Heat isn't one of the teams that explores the options of acquiring Ingram. It could end up being difficult, considering the Heat doesn't have a ton of enticing assets, but he would be a great fit in Miami.
As odd as it may seem, Ingram is still just 26 years old and falls perfectly in Bam Adebayo's timeline. He would help anchor the slow transition away from Jimmy Butler and would be an excellent pairing with him over the next couple of years before he calls it a career. Ingram has struggled at times as the No. 1 option in New Orleans, but he would have a ton of pressure fall off his shoulders in Miami. This is a deal that could help Ingram take the next step in his progression as a player.
The big question is whether the Pelicans are ready to pivot away from this team's build and/or if Ingram even wants to sign an extension with the team. Heading into the offseason, those are two very big things to monitor.