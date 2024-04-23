NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 5 Stars Miami Heat will be 'in the mix' for this summer
The Miami Heat will be star hunting once again this summer. Who could they potentially target?
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
As the whispers continue to get louder and louder surrounding the possibility of the Atlanta Hawks trading Trae Young this offseason, you can’t help but wonder how a team like the Miami Heat wouldn’t be involved in such a bidding war this summer. Even though the Heat doesn’t have the assets that some of the other potential suitors may have to send the Hawks in exchange for Young, there’s a case to be made that he would be an ideal fit for the Heat.
As an elite offensive scorer and one of the best playmakers in the league, Young would be an excellent fit next to Bam Adebayo, with Jimmy Butler flanking on the wing. This trio would have championship potential and could rival what the Boston Celtics have going for them with their core.
I’m not sure if the Heat would be able to put together a package the Hawks would accept, but there’s no question that at least on paper, Young would be an intriguing addition for the Heat heading into the offseason.