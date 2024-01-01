NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 8 superstars that will be moved in 2024
The 2024 calendar year could offer the opportunity for some big blockbuster trades in the NBA.
Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
After the somewhat surprising blockbuster deal in which the Toronto Raptors traded OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, Malachi Flynn, and draft compensation to the New York Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, you'd have to think that another big move could be awaiting this team at the NBA Trade Deadline. At the center of another big move for the Raptors (likely at the trade deadline) could be Pascal Siakam.
With the Raptors moving on from Anunoby and clearly making the pivot toward a retooling around Scottie Barnes, it would make no sense for the team to keep Siakam on the roster. In the final year of his contract, the Raptors need to trade Siakam at the NBA Trade Deadline if they want to avoid the possibility of losing him for nothing during the offseason.
The good news for the Raptors is that, unlike the Chicago Bulls with Zach LaVine, there's expected to be a healthy market for Siakam in the next few weeks heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. And after the Raptors traded Anunoby, you'd have to imagine that the bidding war might've already started behind closed doors.