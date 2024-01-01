NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 8 superstars that will be moved in 2024
The 2024 calendar year could offer the opportunity for some big blockbuster trades in the NBA.
Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers
It was somewhat shocking that the Portland Trail Blazers elected to re-sign Jerami Grant to a long-term contract extension when they likely had a heads-up that Damian Lillard was about to demand a trade. Nevertheless, the Blazers elected to move forward with their offseason plans, including retaining Grant. Heading into 2024, he's a star that could end up being moved. Over the next few weeks, the whispers surrounding Grant's potential availability are likely going to grow.
Even though there are likely going to be teams interested in trading for Grant ahead of the trade deadline, I have a hard time believing that the Blazers are going to pull the trigger on a deal right now. I do predict that Grant will be traded at some point in 2024, whether that be at the NBA Draft, at the start of free agency, or early on during the season.
The Blazers are clearly in the early stages of a rebuild and trading Grant would make a lot more sense than keeping him on the roster. As a soon-to-be 30-year-old, Grant deserves to find his way to a contender. I believe at some point in 2024, that will end up being the case.