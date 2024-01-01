NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 8 superstars that will be moved in 2024
The 2024 calendar year could offer the opportunity for some big blockbuster trades in the NBA.
Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks
Over the last week, Dejounte Murray has popped up as an All-Star guard that could be moved at the NBA Trade Deadline. The Atlanta Hawks are a team that is struggling to find its footing and currently find themselves sitting outside the top 10 in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hawks are struggling so much that they've fallen behind the circus that the Chicago Bulls have been this season.
If the Hawks are looking to retool their roster and can't get their hands on Pascal Siakam, who they've been trying to make a move for since the offseason, trading Murray could be a move that they end up pursuing. Unless they're willing to trade Trae Young, Murray is the one other player on the roster that could offer up a worthy return on the trade market.
The duo of Young and Murray haven't had the impact on the team that they probably expected when they originally made the deal two offseasons ago. This may be the time for the Hawks to pivot.