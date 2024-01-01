NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 8 superstars that will be moved in 2024
The 2024 calendar year could offer the opportunity for some big blockbuster trades in the NBA.
Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
As a player that entered the season as a near untouchable for the Utah Jazz may not be so much anymore. Over the last couple of weeks, there have been whispers that perhaps Lauri Markkanen may not be as untouchable as some may think. Recent reports seem to indicate that the right offer could get a deal done for Markkanen, even as soon as this year's NBA Trade Deadline. That said, as you would expect, the asking price for Markkanen is sky-high.
Quite frankly, the asking price for Markkanen should be high. Markkanen is a 26-year-old in his prime All-Star talent. He may not fit the timeline of the rebuilding Jazz but he's certainly made the leap to stardom over the past couple of seasons. And he could still be improving as a player. He could be viewed as a final piece addition for a contender heading into the second half of this season and even into the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
Once the Jazz realize this and that he doesn't 100 percent fit in their rebuilding timeline, I predict Markkanen is going to be traded. That's likely to happen at some point during the NBA Draft or offseason.