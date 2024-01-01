NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 8 superstars that will be moved in 2024
The 2024 calendar year could offer the opportunity for some big blockbuster trades in the NBA.
Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
As the Golden State Warriors continue to struggle as a team, there are going to be some big questions that need to be answered heading into the offseason. Especially if the team either misses the playoffs entirely or if they're a first-round exit. One of the bigger questions is going to revolve around what to do about Draymond Green. At least so far this season, he's been a bigger distraction than he's been an asset.
Currently serving his second suspension due to a physical altercation, Draymond has left the Warriors high and dry due to his selfish actions. And that's led at least partially to the team's struggles. I'm not sure where the Warriors would be if Draymond never got suspended but they'd probably be in a better position than where they find themselves right now.
I predict that the Warriors will seriously consider trading Draymond during the offseason. Especially if they elect to retool their roster. It only takes one team to be willing to take the gamble on Draymond and I believe there will be more than one team that wants to take this risk.